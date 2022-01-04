Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. 273,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898,758. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

