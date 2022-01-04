Wells Fargo & Company Trims Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Target Price to $57.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,408. Webster Financial has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,183,000 after buying an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after buying an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after buying an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

