Wells Fargo & Company Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $135.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.
Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.98 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24.
In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.