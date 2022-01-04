Wells Fargo & Company Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $135.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WAL. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.98 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.24.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

