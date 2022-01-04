WEMIX (WEMIX) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.38 or 0.00020051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $46.38 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00064070 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073184 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,830.74 or 0.08188952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081069 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.59 or 1.00000564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007472 BTC.

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

