WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $36.78. 7,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.