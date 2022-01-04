Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.45

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.45 and traded as high as $58.99. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 83,973 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.63.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

