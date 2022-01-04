Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Areas stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. Western Areas has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

WNARF has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

