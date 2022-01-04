Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of WY traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.