WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Hits New 12-Month High at $102.53

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.53 and last traded at $102.53, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTN. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.