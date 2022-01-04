WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.35

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 4983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 65.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $60,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.