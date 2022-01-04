WoodTrust Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,787,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,477,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,610,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 157,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31,797 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 183,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $377.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

