WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 32 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lessened its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 456,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,420,000 after acquiring an additional 73,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 14,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $401.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.