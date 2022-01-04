WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 41.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 69.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $120.67 on Tuesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

