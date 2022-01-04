Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 128.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $263.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,930.55, a PEG ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.44 and a 200-day moving average of $261.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total value of $686,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,868 shares of company stock valued at $118,104,482. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

