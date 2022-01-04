WorkQuest Token Price Reaches $0.0366 on Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $723,324.76 and approximately $495,967.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00051832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Coin Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,778,249 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars.

