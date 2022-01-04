Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $440,976.72 and $33.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.72 or 0.00014196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00071783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.97 or 0.08146283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00079240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,058.04 or 0.99391014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

