W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W&T Offshore’s debt-laden balance sheet is concerning. Over the past few years, the company’s debt to capitalization ratio has considerably been higher compared with the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector. For fourth-quarter 2021, the upstream company is expecting higher lease operating expenses, which will reduce its overall profit levels. Also, the upstream energy player has been reporting lower oil equivalent production volumes for the last two quarters, which will continue to affect the bottom line. Moreover, the company’s aggressive spending budget is concerning since it has been producing less despite higher capital spending. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the coronavirus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy.”

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

WTI stock opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 177,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 457.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 923,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 757,539 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in W&T Offshore by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 145,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

