Xponance Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NUE opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

