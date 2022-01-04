Xponance Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,195,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,009,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.70.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

