Xponance Inc. Sells 1,698 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

