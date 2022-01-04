Xponance Inc. Sells 183 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 54.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.45%.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.