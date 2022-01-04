Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in State Street by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.

STT opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.11. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

