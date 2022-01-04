Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.91. Landstar System reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full year earnings of $9.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $10.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.38. The company had a trading volume of 228,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,244. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Landstar System by 12.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Landstar System by 98,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

