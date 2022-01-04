Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report sales of $105.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.11 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $73.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $440.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $456.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $438.56 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $449.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

LOB opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

In related news, insider Susan N. Janson sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $1,145,503.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,435,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,955,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,379,000 after acquiring an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,241,000 after acquiring an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 376,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 647,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after acquiring an additional 176,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

