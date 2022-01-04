Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post $1.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.31 to $8.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,608. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

