Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pyxis Oncology.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYXS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of PYXS opened at $11.43 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.