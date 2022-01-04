Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.52. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViacomCBS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in ViacomCBS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.62. 168,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,752,813. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.