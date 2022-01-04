Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $0.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.44) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,888.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

