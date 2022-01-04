Zacks: Analysts Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDNA shares. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDNA opened at $1.91 on Friday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

