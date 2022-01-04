Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report $0.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 100,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,612,532.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $173,502.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP increased its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $873,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REPX opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

