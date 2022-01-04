Zacks: Analysts Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post $1.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.45. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $14,584,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,492. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

