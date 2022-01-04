Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce earnings per share of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.88. AptarGroup also posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AptarGroup.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The company had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

ATR stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.38. 337,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,068. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $112.37 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AptarGroup (ATR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.