Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post $0.90 EPS

Brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Ball reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after purchasing an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,422,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,872. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.09. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.92%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.