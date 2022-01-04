Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to Post $2.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Curtiss-Wright reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

