Zacks: Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $15.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.62 billion and the lowest is $14.85 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $14.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $58.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.70 billion to $59.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.38 billion to $64.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $257.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $156.43 and a one year high of $263.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

