Zacks: Brokerages Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $0.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

IMTX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.22. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Immatics by 69.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 161.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

