Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Sell

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been seeing high SG&A expenses and elevated ocean freight costs in third-quarter 2021. The company on its third-quarter earnings release said that demand for ocean vessels and containers remained high compared with its available capacity, causing a massive spike in ocean freight costs. Apart from this, supply-chain hurdles and disruptions caused by the factory closures in Vietnam are concerning. However, the company has been gaining from its solid direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-business, which remained a driver in third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year. DTC sales gained from higher e-commerce sales and brick-and-mortar sales, which in turn benefited from improved traffic. Management raised its 2021 earnings guidance.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of COLM stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,446. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.16. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

