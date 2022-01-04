Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $594.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool Corp have outperformed the industry over the past year. Notably, the company is benefitting from solid performance of base business, large market presence and strategic expansions through acquisitions. Also, it is benefitting from solid demand across heaters, pumps, filters, lighting, automation and pool remodeling. Going forward, the company remains optimistic on the back of products (such as automation and the connected pool), continuation of the de-urbanization trends along with the strengthening of the southern migration. The company anticipates 2021 earnings per share in the range of $14.85-$15.35, up from the prior estimate of $13.75-$14.25. It anticipates robust demand trends to continue in 2021. However, rising costs along with unfavorable seasonality and coronavirus-related disruptions remain potent headwinds.”

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $555.57.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $550.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $548.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 994.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $73,722,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

