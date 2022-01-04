Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Bancorp has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after buying an additional 3,569,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after purchasing an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,617,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,227,000 after purchasing an additional 321,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

