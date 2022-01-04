Zacks Investment Research Lowers Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. The company is continually striving to overcome barriers to expand in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. Features like early access to new products coupled with better targeting of offers and promotions have been adding to the positives. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Surge in cases, vaccinations and new variants continue to create a dynamic situation. This along with supply chain disruptions, inflation, and high costs associated with product launch, marketing campaigns and other sales-building initiatives is a concern.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of PZZA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.48. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,134. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock worth $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

