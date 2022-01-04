Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.62.

WIT stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Wipro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Wipro by 27.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Wipro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.