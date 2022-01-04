Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to “Strong-Buy”

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strong vehicle mix supported by F-series trucks and SUV models is expected to bolster Ford’s revenues. The company’s aggressive electrification push, with planned spending of around $30 billion by 2025 and the target of 40% of its global vehicle volume to become all-electric by the end of the decade, augurs well. While Mustang Mach-E has already become a hit among consumers, upcoming launches like F-150 Electric, Maverick hybrid pickup and E-Transit are set to further drive the firm’s top line. Raised full-year 2021 guidance and dividend restoration sparks optimism. Ford’s commitment toward the development of autonomous vehicles (AVs) is also praiseworthy. Collaboration with Google to bolster the development and delivery of connected vehicles also bodes well. As such, the stock warrants a bullish stance right now.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.48.

NYSE F opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after buying an additional 1,627,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

