Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 123,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,995. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,289 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,982.0% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 66,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 63,542 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

