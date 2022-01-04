Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Zimmer Biomet worth $57,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 82,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

