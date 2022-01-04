Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $185.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.30.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $129.13 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

