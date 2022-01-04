Zynecoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34,902.00 (ZYN)

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Zynecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $34,902.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zynecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051346 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zynecoin Coin Profile

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 94,771,875 coins and its circulating supply is 26,685,600 coins. The official website for Zynecoin is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

Zynecoin Coin Trading

