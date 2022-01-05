-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

KOR stock remained flat at $$3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,378. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

