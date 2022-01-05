-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter worth $2,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cadiz by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 222,845 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth about $2,043,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cadiz in the third quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDZI opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.44 million and a PE ratio of -4.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

