-$0.22 EPS Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

CGRN stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.37. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85.

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

