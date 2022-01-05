$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,428 shares of company stock worth $452,332. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,858,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LivaNova by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,398,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 832,305 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in LivaNova by 1,939.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 728,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,707,000 after buying an additional 692,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after buying an additional 265,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.05.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

